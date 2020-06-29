All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:07 PM

2220 N Lois Avenue

2220 North Lois Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2220 North Lois Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! We are driven to create an exceptional living experience tailored to your lifestyle. Indulge in a wide array of amenities or rejuvenate within our spacious Studio, 1-Bed, 2-Bed or 3-Bedroom apartment homes. Stop by today and feel the difference for yourself and become part of a community that appreciates sophisticated living. Located in the heart of Westshore District's dining, shopping, entertainment and employment, you'll find that we offer upscale apartment living at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 N Lois Avenue have any available units?
2220 N Lois Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 N Lois Avenue have?
Some of 2220 N Lois Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 N Lois Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2220 N Lois Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 N Lois Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2220 N Lois Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2220 N Lois Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2220 N Lois Avenue offers parking.
Does 2220 N Lois Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 N Lois Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 N Lois Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2220 N Lois Avenue has a pool.
Does 2220 N Lois Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2220 N Lois Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 N Lois Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 N Lois Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
