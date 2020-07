Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brownstone townhome. with top floor balcony. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and opens to the dining and living room. The secondary bedrooms are on the third floor. The master bedroom is on the top floor with a private balcony. There are hardwood floors, carpet in the secondary bedrooms and tile in the wet areas. There is a tandem two car garage.