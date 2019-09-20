2215 E 11th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful brand new 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Historic Ybor! This unique and elegant home with detached garage is nestled in the heart of Ybor's Historic District. As you approach the home, you are welcomed with a lovely front porch perfect for sitting. The first floor offers a beautiful open and bright floor plan, a half bathroom, living room, and plenty of windows that allow tons of natural lighting. Perfectly situated on the first floor is the beautiful kitchen that boasts a large island perfect for entertaining, white cabinets, gorgeous granite counter tops, and dining room. Upstairs you will find the bright and airy master bedroom featuring a modern bathroom and walk in closet and the second bedroom offers a full bathroom. Great location within minutes of Centro Ybor, Downtown, Channelside, and Tampa's beautiful Riverwalk. Easy access to both I-4 and I-275, affords Tampa Heights a uniquely central location. Available Now.