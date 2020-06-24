All apartments in Tampa
2201 e Idlewild Ave
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM

2201 e Idlewild Ave

2201 East Idlewild Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2201 East Idlewild Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
ROOM FOR RENT ' PLEASE READ ENTIRE AD' - Property Id: 87191

BEDROOM #3 of Idlewild House This Bedroom is for rent in A SHARED HOME. Located in bustling Seminole Heights, this home is minutes to everything great that Tampa has to offer: From award-winning restaurants to some of the best hidden dining gems, Busch Gardens Theme Park, Lowry Park Zoo, Hard Rock Casino, Fun Lan Drive-In, Sulfer Springs Pool, many Parks, Fishing, Downtown Tampa, Armature Works, Tampa International Airport, and Historic Ybor City. Local grocery, laundry, & gas station just around the corner, as well. ? Approx 150 sq.ft. with PRIVATE BATH ? 6 month lease, $150 Deposit ? Credit and Background check $45 ? No Pets, No Smoking, No Drugs/Alcohol
Utilities: Cable, High-Speed Internet, Electricity, Water, Trash, & Lawn service is INCLUDED IN $800 Monthly Rent. Features: 55 Flat Screen TV in Living room, Fully furnished home,Central Heat, and Air.

No Smoking,
No Pets, No Animals at all.
No Alcohol
, please call Michael at 727 313 8569 for further details
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/87191p
Property Id 87191

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5212788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 e Idlewild Ave have any available units?
2201 e Idlewild Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 e Idlewild Ave have?
Some of 2201 e Idlewild Ave's amenities include pool, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 e Idlewild Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2201 e Idlewild Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 e Idlewild Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2201 e Idlewild Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2201 e Idlewild Ave offer parking?
No, 2201 e Idlewild Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2201 e Idlewild Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 e Idlewild Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 e Idlewild Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2201 e Idlewild Ave has a pool.
Does 2201 e Idlewild Ave have accessible units?
No, 2201 e Idlewild Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 e Idlewild Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 e Idlewild Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
