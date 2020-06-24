2201 e Idlewild Ave

Amenities

ROOM FOR RENT ' PLEASE READ ENTIRE AD' - Property Id: 87191



BEDROOM #3 of Idlewild House This Bedroom is for rent in A SHARED HOME. Located in bustling Seminole Heights, this home is minutes to everything great that Tampa has to offer: From award-winning restaurants to some of the best hidden dining gems, Busch Gardens Theme Park, Lowry Park Zoo, Hard Rock Casino, Fun Lan Drive-In, Sulfer Springs Pool, many Parks, Fishing, Downtown Tampa, Armature Works, Tampa International Airport, and Historic Ybor City. Local grocery, laundry, & gas station just around the corner, as well. ? Approx 150 sq.ft. with PRIVATE BATH ? 6 month lease, $150 Deposit ? Credit and Background check $45 ? No Pets, No Smoking, No Drugs/Alcohol

Utilities: Cable, High-Speed Internet, Electricity, Water, Trash, & Lawn service is INCLUDED IN $800 Monthly Rent. Features: 55 Flat Screen TV in Living room, Fully furnished home,Central Heat, and Air.



