216 N HIMES AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WATER, ELECTRIC, AND LAUNDRY INCLUDED! Move right in to this comfortable duplex, which provides access to South Tampa's sought after Mitchell, Wilson, and Plant school districts. Boasting three bedrooms, a fully updated kitchen, and terrazzo floors throughout, this rental is just what you've been waiting for. Enjoy two parking spaces for your unit, as well as the complimentary use of the "two years new" full-sized washer and dryer in the private utility room. All of your vital utilities are included in the rent! No need to worry about separate bills for water, electric, or trash pickup. A sizable back yard allows for outdoor time away from the hustle and bustle. This is a prime opportunity to rent in one of Tampa's most convenient locations. Walkable to the exciting new Midtown Tampa development, and an easy drive to downtown, Westshore, and all major roadways, this home is an undiscovered treasure.