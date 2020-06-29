All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
216 N HIMES AVENUE
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:10 AM

216 N HIMES AVENUE

216 North Himes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

216 North Himes Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609
Oakford Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
WATER, ELECTRIC, AND LAUNDRY INCLUDED! Move right in to this comfortable duplex, which provides access to South Tampa's sought after Mitchell, Wilson, and Plant school districts. Boasting three bedrooms, a fully updated kitchen, and terrazzo floors throughout, this rental is just what you've been waiting for. Enjoy two parking spaces for your unit, as well as the complimentary use of the "two years new" full-sized washer and dryer in the private utility room. All of your vital utilities are included in the rent! No need to worry about separate bills for water, electric, or trash pickup. A sizable back yard allows for outdoor time away from the hustle and bustle. This is a prime opportunity to rent in one of Tampa's most convenient locations. Walkable to the exciting new Midtown Tampa development, and an easy drive to downtown, Westshore, and all major roadways, this home is an undiscovered treasure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 N HIMES AVENUE have any available units?
216 N HIMES AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 N HIMES AVENUE have?
Some of 216 N HIMES AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 N HIMES AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
216 N HIMES AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 N HIMES AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 216 N HIMES AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 216 N HIMES AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 216 N HIMES AVENUE offers parking.
Does 216 N HIMES AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 N HIMES AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 N HIMES AVENUE have a pool?
No, 216 N HIMES AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 216 N HIMES AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 216 N HIMES AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 216 N HIMES AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 N HIMES AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

