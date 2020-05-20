All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
2130 W SPRUCE STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2130 W SPRUCE STREET

2130 W Spruce St · No Longer Available
Tampa
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

2130 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL 33607
Old West Tampa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 3/2.5/1 home for lease in the perfect location of Tampa! Close to downtown, Hyde Park, The Heights, Riverwalk, Armature Works, NOHO, SOHO, Channelside, and much more! This 2 -Story home has tile on the main floor, open family room concept, stainless steel appliances, half bathroom, a great front patio under shingle, & plenty of storage space! Upstairs, you'll find a large master suite with balcony, large walk-in closet & private bath. Additionally, 2 bedrooms share a full bath (Jack and Jill layout) and washer/dryer set-up (in main hallway). Utilize a high seer/newer A/C unit system installed in 2018, for better efficiency as well! Lastly, there is alley access to a 1 car attached garage and fully fenced yard! Great location and home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 W SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
2130 W SPRUCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 W SPRUCE STREET have?
Some of 2130 W SPRUCE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 W SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2130 W SPRUCE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 W SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2130 W SPRUCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2130 W SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2130 W SPRUCE STREET offers parking.
Does 2130 W SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2130 W SPRUCE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 W SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 2130 W SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2130 W SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2130 W SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 W SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2130 W SPRUCE STREET has units with dishwashers.
