2130 W SPRUCE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing 3/2.5/1 home for lease in the perfect location of Tampa! Close to downtown, Hyde Park, The Heights, Riverwalk, Armature Works, NOHO, SOHO, Channelside, and much more! This 2 -Story home has tile on the main floor, open family room concept, stainless steel appliances, half bathroom, a great front patio under shingle, & plenty of storage space! Upstairs, you'll find a large master suite with balcony, large walk-in closet & private bath. Additionally, 2 bedrooms share a full bath (Jack and Jill layout) and washer/dryer set-up (in main hallway). Utilize a high seer/newer A/C unit system installed in 2018, for better efficiency as well! Lastly, there is alley access to a 1 car attached garage and fully fenced yard! Great location and home!