Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3BR/2BA meticulously maintained bungalow on quiet street in South Seminole Heights. Open floorplan, large fenced in backyard, and lots of natural light. This home also features a one car garage, and includes a full size washer and dryer. Walking distance to The Independent, Cappys, Red Star Rock Bar, Ichicoro, Rivercrest Park, Ignacio Haya Linear park along the river, and more! Available for immediate move-in, don't miss this opportunity!