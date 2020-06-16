205 N Trask St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This designer upscale Westshore townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2-car garage. But nothing compares to the extravagance of this home! The home has a stained-glass double door foyer with opulent handcrafted stained-glass windows and travertine tile floors. The formal foyer leads to an impressive family room, and a sunken living area with floor to ceiling windows and warm wood floors. The kitchen has designer white cabinets with granite countertops and looks over a charming breakfast room with designer stained glass window and a full-size dining room, all with travertine tile, that is overlooking the oversized party deck (Have a party for 100 people!) The master is on the second floor and looks over the first floor with breezy curtains and has a master bath that will impress the fussiest tenant! The 2 roomy other full-sized bedrooms share a "jack and jill" bathroom and nice sized closets. The upstairs laundry room is close to the bedrooms for easy laundry day. The home boasts of the largest enclosed patio and deck you have seen and has entertaining written all over it!! The owner also showed movies on the wall next to the garage (which is open in the back area for more space!!) This home will knock your socks off! and it is close to Tampa Int'l Airport, Westshore shopping, International Plaza, I - 275, Kennedy Blvd and the bridges to St Petersburg, and Clearwater, direct route to Downtown Tampa, and located in Plant High district.. Will be available for October 1st but showing now with appointment. Small pets are considered with vet and disposition report.