205 N Trask St
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

205 N Trask St

205 North Trask Street
Location

205 North Trask Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Westshore Palms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2268 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This designer upscale Westshore townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2-car garage. But nothing compares to the extravagance of this home! The home has a stained-glass double door foyer with opulent handcrafted stained-glass windows and travertine tile floors. The formal foyer leads to an impressive family room, and a sunken living area with floor to ceiling windows and warm wood floors. The kitchen has designer white cabinets with granite countertops and looks over a charming breakfast room with designer stained glass window and a full-size dining room, all with travertine tile, that is overlooking the oversized party deck (Have a party for 100 people!) The master is on the second floor and looks over the first floor with breezy curtains and has a master bath that will impress the fussiest tenant! The 2 roomy other full-sized bedrooms share a "jack and jill" bathroom and nice sized closets. The upstairs laundry room is close to the bedrooms for easy laundry day. The home boasts of the largest enclosed patio and deck you have seen and has entertaining written all over it!! The owner also showed movies on the wall next to the garage (which is open in the back area for more space!!) This home will knock your socks off! and it is close to Tampa Int'l Airport, Westshore shopping, International Plaza, I - 275, Kennedy Blvd and the bridges to St Petersburg, and Clearwater, direct route to Downtown Tampa, and located in Plant High district.. Will be available for October 1st but showing now with appointment. Small pets are considered with vet and disposition report.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 N Trask St have any available units?
205 N Trask St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 N Trask St have?
Some of 205 N Trask St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 N Trask St currently offering any rent specials?
205 N Trask St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 N Trask St pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 N Trask St is pet friendly.
Does 205 N Trask St offer parking?
Yes, 205 N Trask St does offer parking.
Does 205 N Trask St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 N Trask St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 N Trask St have a pool?
No, 205 N Trask St does not have a pool.
Does 205 N Trask St have accessible units?
No, 205 N Trask St does not have accessible units.
Does 205 N Trask St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 N Trask St has units with dishwashers.
