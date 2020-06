Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

well maintained, very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bedroom townhouse with one garage located in The Hammocks community. The townhouse has a nice kitchen and patio. laundry room inside house. All bedrooms are upstairs. Community features security gate and community pool. It is convenient to shopping and dining districts along Bruce B Downs and is close to I-75, USF, Wesley Chapel, and downtown Tampa.