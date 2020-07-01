All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
20301 HERITAGE POINT ESTATE
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

20301 HERITAGE POINT ESTATE

20301 Heritage Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20301 Heritage Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
tennis court
MEDITERRANEAN STYLE single-family home in the GATED community of GRAND HAMPTON! OPEN FLOOR PLAN concept and split bedrooms. The spacious kitchen has Expresso Cabinets and Corian countertops, there is a Center Island with a breakfast bar, built-in wine rack, under cabinet lighting and an amazing amount of countertop space. The kitchen is open to the Dining and Family room with volume ceilings and sliding glass doors with transom windows, that leads to the huge covered screened lanai and backyard that overlooks the NATURAL CONSERVATION! The Master Suite offers luxury at its finest with a sitting area, walk-in closet, soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks. The community offers a manned and gated entrance for added security. The 8,000-square-foot Grand Hampton clubhouse, which features a full, state-of-the-art fitness and aerobic center, spectacular resort-style pool and Olympic lap pool. You will love the lagoon water slide, grand clubroom with fireplace, casual seating areas, gaming tables, and kitchen. The facilities are available for social events and private functions. Other on-site amenities at Grand Hampton include a resort-style pool with a waterslide, a junior Olympic pool for the community swim team, a tennis program, and four lighted tennis courts, open sports fields, a playground, a putting green, and a basketball court. There are always fun activities, events, and groups or clubs to join. You can sign up for workout classes, tennis lessons, and after school sports care program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20301 HERITAGE POINT ESTATE have any available units?
20301 HERITAGE POINT ESTATE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20301 HERITAGE POINT ESTATE have?
Some of 20301 HERITAGE POINT ESTATE's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20301 HERITAGE POINT ESTATE currently offering any rent specials?
20301 HERITAGE POINT ESTATE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20301 HERITAGE POINT ESTATE pet-friendly?
No, 20301 HERITAGE POINT ESTATE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 20301 HERITAGE POINT ESTATE offer parking?
Yes, 20301 HERITAGE POINT ESTATE offers parking.
Does 20301 HERITAGE POINT ESTATE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20301 HERITAGE POINT ESTATE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20301 HERITAGE POINT ESTATE have a pool?
Yes, 20301 HERITAGE POINT ESTATE has a pool.
Does 20301 HERITAGE POINT ESTATE have accessible units?
No, 20301 HERITAGE POINT ESTATE does not have accessible units.
Does 20301 HERITAGE POINT ESTATE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20301 HERITAGE POINT ESTATE has units with dishwashers.

