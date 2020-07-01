20301 HERITAGE POINT ESTATE

Amenities

MEDITERRANEAN STYLE single-family home in the GATED community of GRAND HAMPTON! OPEN FLOOR PLAN concept and split bedrooms. The spacious kitchen has Expresso Cabinets and Corian countertops, there is a Center Island with a breakfast bar, built-in wine rack, under cabinet lighting and an amazing amount of countertop space. The kitchen is open to the Dining and Family room with volume ceilings and sliding glass doors with transom windows, that leads to the huge covered screened lanai and backyard that overlooks the NATURAL CONSERVATION! The Master Suite offers luxury at its finest with a sitting area, walk-in closet, soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks. The community offers a manned and gated entrance for added security. The 8,000-square-foot Grand Hampton clubhouse, which features a full, state-of-the-art fitness and aerobic center, spectacular resort-style pool and Olympic lap pool. You will love the lagoon water slide, grand clubroom with fireplace, casual seating areas, gaming tables, and kitchen. The facilities are available for social events and private functions. Other on-site amenities at Grand Hampton include a resort-style pool with a waterslide, a junior Olympic pool for the community swim team, a tennis program, and four lighted tennis courts, open sports fields, a playground, a putting green, and a basketball court. There are always fun activities, events, and groups or clubs to join. You can sign up for workout classes, tennis lessons, and after school sports care program.