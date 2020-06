Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Call Sue Wedig @ 813-712-8498 to see this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in The Hammocks. Great floor plan with tons of storage and 2 car attached garage. Home has been professionally cleaned and is ready for immediate occupancy. Convenient location within minutes of shopping and entertainment in the heart of New Tampa. Home is Lennar built and just 6 years old. Call today to set your appointment to view. NO PETS PLEASE

Applications online at www.rentahomewithus.com