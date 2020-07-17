All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like
20214 Indian Rosewood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
20214 Indian Rosewood Dr
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

20214 Indian Rosewood Dr

20214 Indian Rosewood Drive · (813) 758-2802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
West Meadows
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20214 Indian Rosewood Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2419 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Elegant townhome located in New Tampa's "Hammocks" community. Offering over 2,400 square feet, this open floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, loft, and a very spacious living area. The expansive living/dining room combination is adjacent to the kitchen with beautiful cabinetry framed with crown moulding, and granite countertops. The chef will love the large island, walk-in pantry, and built-in desk to research favorite recipes. The stairs lead to open loft area which is ideal for an upstairs media room, study, or game room. A restful master suite offers two walk-in closets and a private bathroom with garden tub and glass enclosed shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms each offer generous closet space, and are adjacent to the home's second full bathroom. All major appliances and water softener are included. Located in close proximity to some of the area's newest shopping/dining areas. Schedule your private tour today. Equal Housing Opportunity.

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal To One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 20214 Indian Rosewood Dr have any available units?
20214 Indian Rosewood Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20214 Indian Rosewood Dr have?
Some of 20214 Indian Rosewood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20214 Indian Rosewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20214 Indian Rosewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20214 Indian Rosewood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 20214 Indian Rosewood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 20214 Indian Rosewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20214 Indian Rosewood Dr offers parking.
Does 20214 Indian Rosewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20214 Indian Rosewood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20214 Indian Rosewood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 20214 Indian Rosewood Dr has a pool.
Does 20214 Indian Rosewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 20214 Indian Rosewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20214 Indian Rosewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20214 Indian Rosewood Dr has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 BedroomsTampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly PlacesTampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park NorthCarver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole HeightsTemple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-TampaErwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-TampaHillsborough Community College