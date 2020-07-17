20214 Indian Rosewood Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage media room

Elegant townhome located in New Tampa's "Hammocks" community. Offering over 2,400 square feet, this open floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, loft, and a very spacious living area. The expansive living/dining room combination is adjacent to the kitchen with beautiful cabinetry framed with crown moulding, and granite countertops. The chef will love the large island, walk-in pantry, and built-in desk to research favorite recipes. The stairs lead to open loft area which is ideal for an upstairs media room, study, or game room. A restful master suite offers two walk-in closets and a private bathroom with garden tub and glass enclosed shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms each offer generous closet space, and are adjacent to the home's second full bathroom. All major appliances and water softener are included. Located in close proximity to some of the area's newest shopping/dining areas. Schedule your private tour today. Equal Housing Opportunity.



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal To One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance