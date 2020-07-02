202 W WOODLAWN AVENUE

Amenities

The lovely updated 1925 Seminole Heights bungalow has been lovingly restored to be a 2 bed 2 bath with a large beautiful master bath and walk in closet. You will be invited up by the huge porch traditional of the Tampa bungalows. This home has wood floors, a candle fireplace, modern and upgraded galley kitchen, over sized laundry and bonus room and both open front bungalow porch and an enclosed screened room. This home has a large fenced back yard and over sized parking driveway. There is a convenient mini market next door as well as close to all the Seminole Heights shopping, dining, craft breweries and distilleries, pubs, cool parks and riverfront venues! This home is also close to downtown Tampa, Armature Works Park, University of Tampa, and Ybor City. The area features bike paths and easy commuter routes as well as bus stops. This home is available now.PRICED REDUCED TO $1700.00 PER MONTH IF RENTED BY JAN 1, 2020