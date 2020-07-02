All apartments in Tampa
Last updated February 3 2020 at 9:52 AM

202 W WOODLAWN AVENUE

202 West Woodlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

202 West Woodlawn Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Tampa Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
The lovely updated 1925 Seminole Heights bungalow has been lovingly restored to be a 2 bed 2 bath with a large beautiful master bath and walk in closet. You will be invited up by the huge porch traditional of the Tampa bungalows. This home has wood floors, a candle fireplace, modern and upgraded galley kitchen, over sized laundry and bonus room and both open front bungalow porch and an enclosed screened room. This home has a large fenced back yard and over sized parking driveway. There is a convenient mini market next door as well as close to all the Seminole Heights shopping, dining, craft breweries and distilleries, pubs, cool parks and riverfront venues! This home is also close to downtown Tampa, Armature Works Park, University of Tampa, and Ybor City. The area features bike paths and easy commuter routes as well as bus stops. This home is available now.PRICED REDUCED TO $1700.00 PER MONTH IF RENTED BY JAN 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 W WOODLAWN AVENUE have any available units?
202 W WOODLAWN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 W WOODLAWN AVENUE have?
Some of 202 W WOODLAWN AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 W WOODLAWN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
202 W WOODLAWN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 W WOODLAWN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 202 W WOODLAWN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 202 W WOODLAWN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 202 W WOODLAWN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 202 W WOODLAWN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 W WOODLAWN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 W WOODLAWN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 202 W WOODLAWN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 202 W WOODLAWN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 202 W WOODLAWN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 202 W WOODLAWN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 W WOODLAWN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

