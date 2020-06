Amenities

Spacious one bedroom unit with view of community pool, downtown and water! This unit offers marble/tile flooring throughout Large Bedroom with walk in closet, nice size kitchen with eat in space. Livingroom/Dining room combination, washer and dryer in unit, balcony. Community pool. Minutes to downtown Tampa, Riverwalk, Water Works Park and restaurants. Easy access to interstate. Non Smoking unit. Application Fees apply.