20040 DATE PALM WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful 2 story home like new, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage in gated community, open floor plan, kitchen has island with pedant lights, granite counter tops, pull-out shelves, stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms located upstairs, master suite offers two walk in closets, dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower stall. Washer and dryer are included in laundry room. Entrance storage/closet. Open family/office space off of 2nd floor stairs. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Covered lanai, no backyard neighbors, great pond and conservation view. Brick paver driveway and sidewalk to entrance. Resort style of amenities including swimming pools (One is a lap pool), hot spa, clubhouse and fitness center, tennis court and volleyball court, playground. Great location convenient to schools, shopping malls, hospital, and I-75.