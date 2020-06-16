All apartments in Tampa
20040 DATE PALM WAY
20040 DATE PALM WAY

20040 Date Palm Way · (813) 855-4982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20040 Date Palm Way, Tampa, FL 33647

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2458 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 2 story home like new, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage in gated community, open floor plan, kitchen has island with pedant lights, granite counter tops, pull-out shelves, stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms located upstairs, master suite offers two walk in closets, dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower stall. Washer and dryer are included in laundry room. Entrance storage/closet. Open family/office space off of 2nd floor stairs. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Covered lanai, no backyard neighbors, great pond and conservation view. Brick paver driveway and sidewalk to entrance. Resort style of amenities including swimming pools (One is a lap pool), hot spa, clubhouse and fitness center, tennis court and volleyball court, playground. Great location convenient to schools, shopping malls, hospital, and I-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20040 DATE PALM WAY have any available units?
20040 DATE PALM WAY has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20040 DATE PALM WAY have?
Some of 20040 DATE PALM WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20040 DATE PALM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
20040 DATE PALM WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20040 DATE PALM WAY pet-friendly?
No, 20040 DATE PALM WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 20040 DATE PALM WAY offer parking?
Yes, 20040 DATE PALM WAY does offer parking.
Does 20040 DATE PALM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20040 DATE PALM WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20040 DATE PALM WAY have a pool?
Yes, 20040 DATE PALM WAY has a pool.
Does 20040 DATE PALM WAY have accessible units?
No, 20040 DATE PALM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 20040 DATE PALM WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20040 DATE PALM WAY has units with dishwashers.
