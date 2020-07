Amenities

Beautiful Las-Palmas Townhouse .This 1152 square foot townhome has 2 master bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms also has outdoor patio and storage closet .All floor Brand new porcelain up and down stairs NO carpet at all except the stairs.a very quiet neighborhood .

Located in well maintained gated community. Excellent location, centrally located to major interstate for easy commutes, minutes from Tampa International Airport. Convenient shopping and dining close by.