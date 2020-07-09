1909 W Nassau

Amenities

North Hyde Park - 3/1 Close to U.T. - Remodeled with 3 large bedrooms, indoor washer/dryer and new kitchen. Tile floors throughout make this house very pet friendly. There is a large deck that is perfect for afternoon barbecues. Located close to University of Tampa, SOHO and local interstates in quiet North Hyde Park neighborhood. 7-12 Month Leases now available. Professorially owned and managed. Please TEXT Jerry King @ 813-417-0173 to set up an appointment to see. NO SEC 8 -Students and pets welcome.



(RLNE3747036)