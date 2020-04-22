Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Four Bedroom Two Bathroom close to everything in Tampa - Fresh four bedroom, two bathroom home with 1432 sq ft of living space. The home has a covered carport, plenty of driveway parking, and a full-size washer and dryer connection. Centrally located, convenient to downtown, Ybor City, International Mall, Tampa International Airport, and all major roads and interstates.



Terms:

- $1400.00/month (12-month lease)

- Security deposit starting $1400.00

- $45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18

- The tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by employer

- Cooling System: Central Air

- Washer/Dryer Hook-ups

- 1432 Square Feet

- Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).

- Non-Aggressive breeds only

- One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet



For additional information please call 1(813) 543-8240, Or Email:1908-w-chestnut-st@rent.dynasty.com



(RLNE3564557)