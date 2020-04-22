All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1908 W. Chestnut St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1908 W. Chestnut St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1908 W. Chestnut St.

1908 West Chestnut Street · (813) 543-8240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1908 West Chestnut Street, Tampa, FL 33607
Old West Tampa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1908 W. Chestnut St. · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1432 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Four Bedroom Two Bathroom close to everything in Tampa - Fresh four bedroom, two bathroom home with 1432 sq ft of living space. The home has a covered carport, plenty of driveway parking, and a full-size washer and dryer connection. Centrally located, convenient to downtown, Ybor City, International Mall, Tampa International Airport, and all major roads and interstates.

Terms:
- $1400.00/month (12-month lease)
- Security deposit starting $1400.00
- $45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
- The tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by employer
- Cooling System: Central Air
- Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
- 1432 Square Feet
- Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
- Non-Aggressive breeds only
- One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

For additional information please call 1(813) 543-8240, Or Email:1908-w-chestnut-st@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE3564557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 W. Chestnut St. have any available units?
1908 W. Chestnut St. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 W. Chestnut St. have?
Some of 1908 W. Chestnut St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 W. Chestnut St. currently offering any rent specials?
1908 W. Chestnut St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 W. Chestnut St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1908 W. Chestnut St. is pet friendly.
Does 1908 W. Chestnut St. offer parking?
Yes, 1908 W. Chestnut St. does offer parking.
Does 1908 W. Chestnut St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 W. Chestnut St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 W. Chestnut St. have a pool?
No, 1908 W. Chestnut St. does not have a pool.
Does 1908 W. Chestnut St. have accessible units?
No, 1908 W. Chestnut St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 W. Chestnut St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 W. Chestnut St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1908 W. Chestnut St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Mabry Manor
4902 N MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity