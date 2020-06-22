All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1905 E Idlewild Ave

1905 East Idlewild Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1905 East Idlewild Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Tiny home on Idlewild - Property Id: 297035

This tiny home is tucked away on a private, .3-acre property in Old Seminole Heights. It is brand new and monthly rent includes electric, water/sewer and internet.
Additional amenities include private parking, washer/dryer, private deck/garden, access to adjacent storage shed, on-call maintenance, stackable washer/dryer, full size shower and bathtub, walk-in closet, full size refrigerator and microwave. The home can come partially furnished or unfurnished depending on renter's preference. A hot plate can be purchased in lieu of a stove and renter will have access to owner's propane grill.
One Pet under 30 lbs is allowed (must provide vet records, yard is fenced)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297035
Property Id 297035

(RLNE5847795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 E Idlewild Ave have any available units?
1905 E Idlewild Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 E Idlewild Ave have?
Some of 1905 E Idlewild Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 E Idlewild Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1905 E Idlewild Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 E Idlewild Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1905 E Idlewild Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1905 E Idlewild Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1905 E Idlewild Ave does offer parking.
Does 1905 E Idlewild Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1905 E Idlewild Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 E Idlewild Ave have a pool?
No, 1905 E Idlewild Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1905 E Idlewild Ave have accessible units?
No, 1905 E Idlewild Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 E Idlewild Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 E Idlewild Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
