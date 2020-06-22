1905 E Idlewild Ave

Amenities

Tiny home on Idlewild - Property Id: 297035



This tiny home is tucked away on a private, .3-acre property in Old Seminole Heights. It is brand new and monthly rent includes electric, water/sewer and internet.

Additional amenities include private parking, washer/dryer, private deck/garden, access to adjacent storage shed, on-call maintenance, stackable washer/dryer, full size shower and bathtub, walk-in closet, full size refrigerator and microwave. The home can come partially furnished or unfurnished depending on renter's preference. A hot plate can be purchased in lieu of a stove and renter will have access to owner's propane grill.

One Pet under 30 lbs is allowed (must provide vet records, yard is fenced)

