Tampa, FL
1904 E ROBSON STREET
Last updated September 26 2019 at 8:00 PM

1904 E ROBSON STREET

1904 East Robson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1904 East Robson Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous inside and out! Pull up to board and batten siding, wood beams, cement tile, and new sod/landscaping...and fall in love. The interior is one year new with all the finishes covered (doors, trim, cabinets, flooring, etc) as well as some eye catching features including barn doors, a wood accent wall in the living room and rustic lighting. The kitchen features a custom made island with butcher block top, light gray cabinets, floating shelves, subway backsplash, white quartz counters, and new appliances. The flexible 1,500+ sq ft floor plan features an open concept living space as well as 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a bonus/family/office room. There are also walk-in closets and a huge back porch! The yard is fully fenced and the house is a block, one block from the river and a beautiful park. It's also walking distance to a dog park and playground! Replaced within the past year: roof (with warranty), HVAC, and water heater...100% of the plumbing (including under slab and sewer line), electric, insulation, and drywall were replaced too. All work performed under a licensed GC, permitted, and county inspected. 10 minutes to downtown Tampa and the new Armature Works...a quick Uber to all the trendy eateries and breweries in Seminole Heights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 E ROBSON STREET have any available units?
1904 E ROBSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 E ROBSON STREET have?
Some of 1904 E ROBSON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 E ROBSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1904 E ROBSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 E ROBSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1904 E ROBSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1904 E ROBSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1904 E ROBSON STREET offers parking.
Does 1904 E ROBSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 E ROBSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 E ROBSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1904 E ROBSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1904 E ROBSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1904 E ROBSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 E ROBSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 E ROBSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
