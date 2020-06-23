1904 E ROBSON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous inside and out! Pull up to board and batten siding, wood beams, cement tile, and new sod/landscaping...and fall in love. The interior is one year new with all the finishes covered (doors, trim, cabinets, flooring, etc) as well as some eye catching features including barn doors, a wood accent wall in the living room and rustic lighting. The kitchen features a custom made island with butcher block top, light gray cabinets, floating shelves, subway backsplash, white quartz counters, and new appliances. The flexible 1,500+ sq ft floor plan features an open concept living space as well as 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a bonus/family/office room. There are also walk-in closets and a huge back porch! The yard is fully fenced and the house is a block, one block from the river and a beautiful park. It's also walking distance to a dog park and playground! Replaced within the past year: roof (with warranty), HVAC, and water heater...100% of the plumbing (including under slab and sewer line), electric, insulation, and drywall were replaced too. All work performed under a licensed GC, permitted, and county inspected. 10 minutes to downtown Tampa and the new Armature Works...a quick Uber to all the trendy eateries and breweries in Seminole Heights.