1904 E ROBSON STREET

Amenities
Gorgeous inside and out! Pull up to board and batten siding, wood beams, cement tile, and new sod/landscaping...and fall in love. The interior is one year new with all the finishes covered (doors, trim, cabinets, flooring, etc) as well as some eye catching features including barn doors, a wood accent wall in the living room and rustic lighting. The kitchen features a custom made island with butcher block top, light gray cabinets, floating shelves, subway backsplash, white quartz counters, and new appliances. The flexible 1,500+ sq ft floor plan features an open concept living space as well as 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a bonus/family/office room. There are also walk-in closets and a huge back porch! The yard is fully fenced and the house is a block, one block from the river and a beautiful park. It's also walking distance to a dog park and playground! Replaced within the past year: roof (with warranty), HVAC, and water heater...100% of the plumbing (including under slab and sewer line), electric, insulation, and drywall were replaced too. All work performed under a licensed GC, permitted, and county inspected. 10 minutes to downtown Tampa and the new Armature Works...a quick Uber to all the trendy eateries and breweries in Seminole Heights.