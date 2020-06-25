1901 West Clinton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautifully Remodeled 3/2/2. Home Is Located At The End Of A Dead End Street On A Culdesac In The Lowry Park Area. Gorgeous Newer Wood Looking Tile Floors Throughout The Home. No Carpet! Huge Living Area, Split Floorplan, Both Baths Fully Remodeled, Plantation Shutters, Ac Only About 5 Years Old & Roof Has Quite A Bit Of Life Left As Well. Spacious Kitchen With Beautiful Granite , Ss Appliances, Beautiful Island , Nook, Breakfast Bar & More... Separate Dining Area That Can Accommodate Large Family Dinners If Needed Or Great Space For Office. Master Suite Is Currently Furnished With King Size Bed And Large Bedroom Furniture, Wall To Wall Closets + An Extra Closet, Master Bath Suite With Beautiful Tiled Shower, Decorative Mirror & Quartz Vanity. Secondary Bedrooms Are A Nice Size As Well, One Is Currently Being Used As An Office (desk Can Convey With The Home). Secondary Bath Is Fully Remodeled Too! French Doors Lead To Covered Lanai With Tv And Jacuzzi Spa (jacuzzi Is About A Year Old Which Can Also Convey With Home, Tv Negotiable). Watch Tv As You Soak In The Spa After A Long Day. Property Is 1/4 Acre So There Is Plenty Of Room To Possibly Add A Pool If You Like. Great Home You Can Move Right Into! Don't Miss It!



Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL



