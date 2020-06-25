All apartments in Tampa
1901 West Clinton Street
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:27 PM

1901 West Clinton Street

1901 West Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1901 West Clinton Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Armenia Gardens Estates

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled 3/2/2. Home Is Located At The End Of A Dead End Street On A Culdesac In The Lowry Park Area. Gorgeous Newer Wood Looking Tile Floors Throughout The Home. No Carpet! Huge Living Area, Split Floorplan, Both Baths Fully Remodeled, Plantation Shutters, Ac Only About 5 Years Old & Roof Has Quite A Bit Of Life Left As Well. Spacious Kitchen With Beautiful Granite , Ss Appliances, Beautiful Island , Nook, Breakfast Bar & More... Separate Dining Area That Can Accommodate Large Family Dinners If Needed Or Great Space For Office. Master Suite Is Currently Furnished With King Size Bed And Large Bedroom Furniture, Wall To Wall Closets + An Extra Closet, Master Bath Suite With Beautiful Tiled Shower, Decorative Mirror & Quartz Vanity. Secondary Bedrooms Are A Nice Size As Well, One Is Currently Being Used As An Office (desk Can Convey With The Home). Secondary Bath Is Fully Remodeled Too! French Doors Lead To Covered Lanai With Tv And Jacuzzi Spa (jacuzzi Is About A Year Old Which Can Also Convey With Home, Tv Negotiable). Watch Tv As You Soak In The Spa After A Long Day. Property Is 1/4 Acre So There Is Plenty Of Room To Possibly Add A Pool If You Like. Great Home You Can Move Right Into! Don't Miss It!

Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 West Clinton Street have any available units?
1901 West Clinton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 West Clinton Street have?
Some of 1901 West Clinton Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 West Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1901 West Clinton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 West Clinton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 West Clinton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1901 West Clinton Street offer parking?
No, 1901 West Clinton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1901 West Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 West Clinton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 West Clinton Street have a pool?
Yes, 1901 West Clinton Street has a pool.
Does 1901 West Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 1901 West Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 West Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 West Clinton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
