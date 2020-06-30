18521 Bridle Club Dr

Amenities
2BR / 2BA - Beautiful Equestrian Parc condo with upgraded granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous designer tile & laminate throughout - no carpet. Lovely vaulted ceilings. The spacious living room features a cozy fireplace and the home is bright and breezy with lots of natural light flowing through. Comes with all major appliances, including front loading washer and a dryer! Equestrian Parc overs many wonderful amenities, including a refreshing swimming pool, tennis courts, fitness center and clubhouse. To view this fantastic property, please call Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 today!