All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 18521 Bridle Club Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
18521 Bridle Club Dr
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:35 AM

18521 Bridle Club Dr

18521 Bridle Club Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
West Meadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18521 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
2BR / 2BA - Beautiful Equestrian Parc condo with upgraded granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous designer tile & laminate throughout - no carpet. Lovely vaulted ceilings. The spacious living room features a cozy fireplace and the home is bright and breezy with lots of natural light flowing through. Comes with all major appliances, including front loading washer and a dryer! Equestrian Parc overs many wonderful amenities, including a refreshing swimming pool, tennis courts, fitness center and clubhouse. To view this fantastic property, please call Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18521 Bridle Club Dr have any available units?
18521 Bridle Club Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18521 Bridle Club Dr have?
Some of 18521 Bridle Club Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18521 Bridle Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18521 Bridle Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18521 Bridle Club Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18521 Bridle Club Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18521 Bridle Club Dr offer parking?
No, 18521 Bridle Club Dr does not offer parking.
Does 18521 Bridle Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18521 Bridle Club Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18521 Bridle Club Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18521 Bridle Club Dr has a pool.
Does 18521 Bridle Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 18521 Bridle Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18521 Bridle Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18521 Bridle Club Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct
Tampa, FL 33637
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College