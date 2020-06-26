18141 Bridle Club Dr

Amenities
This 3rd floor gorgeous condo is located in the gated community of Equestrian Park. The updated unit has a beautiful open kitchen with a large walk in pantry, washer and dryer and additional storage space. The large bright living room and separate dining area share a screen patio with another storage area. The spacious master bedroom has a large walk in closet. The community has a pool, spa, tennis courts, playgrounds, volley ball court, car care center open parking and security gate. Vacant and ready!!