18141 Bridle Club Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym parking playground pool hot tub tennis court

This 3rd floor gorgeous condo is located in the gated community of Equestrian Park. The updated unit has a beautiful open kitchen with a large walk in pantry, washer and dryer and additional storage space. The large bright living room and separate dining area share a screen patio with another storage area. The spacious master bedroom has a large walk in closet. The community has a pool, spa, tennis courts, playgrounds, volley ball court, car care center open parking and security gate. Vacant and ready!!