Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:45 AM

18141 Bridle Club Dr

18141 Bridle Club Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18141 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This 3rd floor gorgeous condo is located in the gated community of Equestrian Park. The updated unit has a beautiful open kitchen with a large walk in pantry, washer and dryer and additional storage space. The large bright living room and separate dining area share a screen patio with another storage area. The spacious master bedroom has a large walk in closet. The community has a pool, spa, tennis courts, playgrounds, volley ball court, car care center open parking and security gate. Vacant and ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18141 Bridle Club Dr have any available units?
18141 Bridle Club Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18141 Bridle Club Dr have?
Some of 18141 Bridle Club Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18141 Bridle Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18141 Bridle Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18141 Bridle Club Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18141 Bridle Club Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18141 Bridle Club Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18141 Bridle Club Dr offers parking.
Does 18141 Bridle Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18141 Bridle Club Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18141 Bridle Club Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18141 Bridle Club Dr has a pool.
Does 18141 Bridle Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 18141 Bridle Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18141 Bridle Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18141 Bridle Club Dr has units with dishwashers.
