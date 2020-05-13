18121 DIAMOND COVE COURT

Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom home on the 4th hole of Heritage Isles Golf Course and Country Club with amazing views! Gorgeous kitchen newly renovated. First floor guest bedroom OR mother in law suite with full bath as well as 4 large bedrooms upstairs along with a huge oversized bonus room!! Lovingly maintained with NEW AC, NEW roof, NEW water heater and softener and a master bedroom princess custom closet you must see in person to appreciate!! Come enjoy Heritage Isles at its best by making this your new home! Heritage Isles has a resort-style club house, pool, tennis courts, and golf as well as a new professional stand alone fitness center. Located in the heart of New Tampa with easy access to shops, Tampa Premium Outlets, restaurants, Theater, Hospitals, Colleges, and I-4, I-75 & I-275. Come enjoy this executive living!!