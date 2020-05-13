All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

18121 DIAMOND COVE COURT

18121 Diamond Cove Court · No Longer Available
Location

18121 Diamond Cove Court, Tampa, FL 33647
Heritage Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Beautiful 5 bedroom home on the 4th hole of Heritage Isles Golf Course and Country Club with amazing views! Gorgeous kitchen newly renovated. First floor guest bedroom OR mother in law suite with full bath as well as 4 large bedrooms upstairs along with a huge oversized bonus room!! Lovingly maintained with NEW AC, NEW roof, NEW water heater and softener and a master bedroom princess custom closet you must see in person to appreciate!! Come enjoy Heritage Isles at its best by making this your new home! Heritage Isles has a resort-style club house, pool, tennis courts, and golf as well as a new professional stand alone fitness center. Located in the heart of New Tampa with easy access to shops, Tampa Premium Outlets, restaurants, Theater, Hospitals, Colleges, and I-4, I-75 & I-275. Come enjoy this executive living!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18121 DIAMOND COVE COURT have any available units?
18121 DIAMOND COVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18121 DIAMOND COVE COURT have?
Some of 18121 DIAMOND COVE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18121 DIAMOND COVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
18121 DIAMOND COVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18121 DIAMOND COVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 18121 DIAMOND COVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18121 DIAMOND COVE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 18121 DIAMOND COVE COURT offers parking.
Does 18121 DIAMOND COVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18121 DIAMOND COVE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18121 DIAMOND COVE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 18121 DIAMOND COVE COURT has a pool.
Does 18121 DIAMOND COVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 18121 DIAMOND COVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 18121 DIAMOND COVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18121 DIAMOND COVE COURT has units with dishwashers.
