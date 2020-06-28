All apartments in Tampa
18113 Diamond Cove Ct.
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:36 AM

18113 Diamond Cove Ct

18113 Diamond Cove Court · No Longer Available
Location

18113 Diamond Cove Court, Tampa, FL 33647
Heritage Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 3 car garage, single family home located in Heritage Isles available now! This large home has a formal living and dining room, large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, raised panel maple cabinets and center island. Large kitchen with BRAND NEW just installed stainless steel double oven and refrigerator with french doors. Kitchen also includes a dishwasher and microwave. Also BRAND NEW Samsung washer and dryer included in the rent plus new carpet in 2 rooms on the main floor. Sliders that open to the screened in Lanai overlooking the fairways of Heritage Isles Golf Course. Master Suite features walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower stall, and dual sinks. 2 other bedrooms are located upstairs as well as 2 loft areas. 1 bedroom is located on the first floor. Community has great amenities including pool, park, tennis courts, and a golf community. This home is just waiting for the right family. Trash is included in the rent. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. 1 pet may be considered with additional pet rent and security deposit.

$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.
$235 Move-In Admin Fee.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 18113 Diamond Cove Ct have any available units?
18113 Diamond Cove Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18113 Diamond Cove Ct have?
Some of 18113 Diamond Cove Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18113 Diamond Cove Ct currently offering any rent specials?
18113 Diamond Cove Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18113 Diamond Cove Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 18113 Diamond Cove Ct is pet friendly.
Does 18113 Diamond Cove Ct offer parking?
Yes, 18113 Diamond Cove Ct offers parking.
Does 18113 Diamond Cove Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18113 Diamond Cove Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18113 Diamond Cove Ct have a pool?
Yes, 18113 Diamond Cove Ct has a pool.
Does 18113 Diamond Cove Ct have accessible units?
No, 18113 Diamond Cove Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 18113 Diamond Cove Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18113 Diamond Cove Ct has units with dishwashers.

