18113 Diamond Cove Ct.

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 3 car garage, single family home located in Heritage Isles available now! This large home has a formal living and dining room, large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, raised panel maple cabinets and center island. Large kitchen with BRAND NEW just installed stainless steel double oven and refrigerator with french doors. Kitchen also includes a dishwasher and microwave. Also BRAND NEW Samsung washer and dryer included in the rent plus new carpet in 2 rooms on the main floor. Sliders that open to the screened in Lanai overlooking the fairways of Heritage Isles Golf Course. Master Suite features walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower stall, and dual sinks. 2 other bedrooms are located upstairs as well as 2 loft areas. 1 bedroom is located on the first floor. Community has great amenities including pool, park, tennis courts, and a golf community. This home is just waiting for the right family. Trash is included in the rent. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. 1 pet may be considered with additional pet rent and security deposit.



$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.

$235 Move-In Admin Fee.

Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696

Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one



Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida

4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609