All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 18004 Java Isle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
18004 Java Isle Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:40 AM

18004 Java Isle Drive

18004 Java Isle Dr · (754) 213-7389
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18004 Java Isle Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
Cory Lake Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
tennis court
volleyball court
BEAUTIFUL HOME in sought after Cory Lake Isles with water view! This exceptional home offers 2060 sq ft of living area, 3 bedrooms, Den, 2 baths, 2 car garage, overlooking the dock with views of Cory Lake. Interior features include brand new carpet in all bedrooms. The kitchen boasts cherry cabinets with crown molding, and granite counter tops. The expansive master suite features serene water views, walk in closet, garden tub and shower. The den works beautifully as a nursery, office or guest suite and features multiple water views. Secondary bedrooms are in the front wing of the home and offer privacy from the master bedroom. Live the Cory Lake lifestyle with amenities including two manned & gated entrances, brick paved streets, a waterfront Beach Club complete with a 5,000 sq ft resort style pool, fitness center, basketball, tennis and sand volleyball courts to name a few. Come see your new home today!
Credit score of 650 or higher needed to qualify. Non-refundable application fee is $100 per each adult in the household. Non-refundable pet fee is $350 per pet with a maximum of 2 pets per residence. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water. Security Deposit is a minimum of 1 full month rent. No previous evictions, or debt to previous landlords. Must apply and be approved by HOA prior to moving in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18004 Java Isle Drive have any available units?
18004 Java Isle Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18004 Java Isle Drive have?
Some of 18004 Java Isle Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18004 Java Isle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18004 Java Isle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18004 Java Isle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18004 Java Isle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18004 Java Isle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18004 Java Isle Drive does offer parking.
Does 18004 Java Isle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18004 Java Isle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18004 Java Isle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18004 Java Isle Drive has a pool.
Does 18004 Java Isle Drive have accessible units?
No, 18004 Java Isle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18004 Java Isle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18004 Java Isle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 18004 Java Isle Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Seasons at Westchase
12011 Citrus Falls Cir
Tampa, FL 33625
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Beach Club
6904 Ralston Place Drive
Tampa, FL 33614
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St
Tampa, FL 33606
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity