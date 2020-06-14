18004 Java Isle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage guest suite tennis court volleyball court

BEAUTIFUL HOME in sought after Cory Lake Isles with water view! This exceptional home offers 2060 sq ft of living area, 3 bedrooms, Den, 2 baths, 2 car garage, overlooking the dock with views of Cory Lake. Interior features include brand new carpet in all bedrooms. The kitchen boasts cherry cabinets with crown molding, and granite counter tops. The expansive master suite features serene water views, walk in closet, garden tub and shower. The den works beautifully as a nursery, office or guest suite and features multiple water views. Secondary bedrooms are in the front wing of the home and offer privacy from the master bedroom. Live the Cory Lake lifestyle with amenities including two manned & gated entrances, brick paved streets, a waterfront Beach Club complete with a 5,000 sq ft resort style pool, fitness center, basketball, tennis and sand volleyball courts to name a few. Come see your new home today!

Credit score of 650 or higher needed to qualify. Non-refundable application fee is $100 per each adult in the household. Non-refundable pet fee is $350 per pet with a maximum of 2 pets per residence. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water. Security Deposit is a minimum of 1 full month rent. No previous evictions, or debt to previous landlords. Must apply and be approved by HOA prior to moving in