17973 Villa Creek Drive

pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 1Br/1Ba Townhome - Available Now! - Terms:

- $960.00/month (12-month lease)

- Security deposit starting $960.00

- $45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18

- HOA Property - $100 per adult occupant or $150 per married couple. Must be approved by HOA

- Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by employer

- Cooling System: Central Air

- 830 Square Feet

- Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, and Trash

- Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply

- Non-Aggressive breeds only

- One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet



For additional information please call 813-252-5112



