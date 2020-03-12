All apartments in Tampa
1724 E RIVER COVE STREET
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

1724 E RIVER COVE STREET

1724 East River Cove Street · No Longer Available
Location

1724 East River Cove Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

Second-floor apartment with 2 rooms and 1 bathroom near the Hillsborough River with 812 square feet of living space. Open and spacious floor plan, tile floors easy to clean and maintain throughout the apartment, bathroom and newly remodeled kitchen. Kitchen appliances include stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Air conditioning and central heating. Washer and dryer INCLUDED for your convenience. The tenant is responsible for utilities (Electricity, Water, Sewer, Trash Collection).
Close to downtown Tampa, USF, Moffit, Busch Gardens and Rowlett Park, with schools, supermarkets, shops, and restaurants nearby
Appointment Only, No Sign, Call Owner for Appointment, First floor is rented please do not disturb the tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

