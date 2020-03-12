1724 E RIVER COVE STREET

Amenities
Second-floor apartment with 2 rooms and 1 bathroom near the Hillsborough River with 812 square feet of living space. Open and spacious floor plan, tile floors easy to clean and maintain throughout the apartment, bathroom and newly remodeled kitchen. Kitchen appliances include stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Air conditioning and central heating. Washer and dryer INCLUDED for your convenience. The tenant is responsible for utilities (Electricity, Water, Sewer, Trash Collection).
Close to downtown Tampa, USF, Moffit, Busch Gardens and Rowlett Park, with schools, supermarkets, shops, and restaurants nearby
Appointment Only, No Sign, Call Owner for Appointment, First floor is rented please do not disturb the tenants.