1720 CASTLE ROCK ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This is an end unit townhome and is located in a quiet community with easy access to shopping, restaurants and major highways. This features a spacious family room with a fireplace and is open to the kitchen with breakfast bar, two master bedrooms and two bonus rooms, screened porch with hot tub,two car garage. There are two beautiful kid's beds that the landlord could leave without additional charges. Washer and dryer could remain on the property without additional charges but maintenance and repair is not the landlord's responsibility