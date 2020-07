Amenities

garage range refrigerator

Heights area single family home with a fenced backyard and detached garage. Located less then 5 miles from downtown and I-275. This 2 bedrooms, 1 bath won't disappoint. The home has been freshly painted inside and out along with new ceramic tile installed through out. Both bedrooms are large and the bathroom has a bath/shower combo. Call today to schedule a showing.