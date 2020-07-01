16416 BURNISTON DRIVE

Amenities

This gorgeous estate in the gated village of Whitehall at the Tampa Palms Area is is luxury living at it's finest. This beautiful 5-bedroom, 4 full bath, and 2 half bath home has an open floor plan with the master bedroom downstairs. The master bathroom suite features granite counter tops, exquisite cabinetry,with large closets that feature built-ins. The home features high ceilings, and a grand staircase that greets you as you walk in this elegant home. There is a formal living room and dining room that feature crown molding, a fireplace, wood floors, marble floors, and plantation shutters. The home also features a state of the art kitchen with cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a reverse osmosis system, exhaust fan, double ovens, warming drawer, gas cook top and a wooded paneled high bar. This kitchen will be the area that will host and entertain your family and friends with all its amazing features. Family room featuring 2 story ceilings, a private office with built in desk, maple cabinetry. This estate also features a salt water pool, spa, fireplace, TV, and surround system.This spectacular estate is ready for you to call it home sweet home!