Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

16416 BURNISTON DRIVE

16416 Burniston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16416 Burniston Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This gorgeous estate in the gated village of Whitehall at the Tampa Palms Area is is luxury living at it's finest. This beautiful 5-bedroom, 4 full bath, and 2 half bath home has an open floor plan with the master bedroom downstairs. The master bathroom suite features granite counter tops, exquisite cabinetry,with large closets that feature built-ins. The home features high ceilings, and a grand staircase that greets you as you walk in this elegant home. There is a formal living room and dining room that feature crown molding, a fireplace, wood floors, marble floors, and plantation shutters. The home also features a state of the art kitchen with cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a reverse osmosis system, exhaust fan, double ovens, warming drawer, gas cook top and a wooded paneled high bar. This kitchen will be the area that will host and entertain your family and friends with all its amazing features. Family room featuring 2 story ceilings, a private office with built in desk, maple cabinetry. This estate also features a salt water pool, spa, fireplace, TV, and surround system.This spectacular estate is ready for you to call it home sweet home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16416 BURNISTON DRIVE have any available units?
16416 BURNISTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 16416 BURNISTON DRIVE have?
Some of 16416 BURNISTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16416 BURNISTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16416 BURNISTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16416 BURNISTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16416 BURNISTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 16416 BURNISTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16416 BURNISTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16416 BURNISTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16416 BURNISTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16416 BURNISTON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16416 BURNISTON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16416 BURNISTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16416 BURNISTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16416 BURNISTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16416 BURNISTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

