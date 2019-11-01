All apartments in Tampa
16200 Enclave Village Drive

16200 Enclave Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16200 Enclave Village Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
internet access
yoga
Newly renovated apartment community in Tampa Palms. Featuring shaker style soft-close cabinets and drawers, stainless steel appliances, solid wood cabinet constuction, full size washer and dryer, alarm, microwave, ceiling fans in every room. One of the largest floor plans in the Bay, almost 1300sqft. Community features a nature trail, resort style pool, Jacuzzi, and fitness center. Conveniently located near Moffit Cancer Center, New Tampa, Tampa Palms, USF, VA Hospital, I-75 or I-275, and Bruce B Downs.

For additional information, call Darius at 727-295-7699

Darius DeBuhr, A-Team Apartment Rentals

Licensed Real Estate Agent

Yoga DJ, Interior Designer, Rental Expert and Realtor, Dedicated Dad & Husband

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/16200-enclave-village-dr-tampa-fl-33647-usa-unit-6248308/34354eb8-d378-451d-b6e4-433ad5c148d4

(RLNE5735126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16200 Enclave Village Drive have any available units?
16200 Enclave Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 16200 Enclave Village Drive have?
Some of 16200 Enclave Village Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16200 Enclave Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16200 Enclave Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16200 Enclave Village Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16200 Enclave Village Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16200 Enclave Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16200 Enclave Village Drive offers parking.
Does 16200 Enclave Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16200 Enclave Village Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16200 Enclave Village Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16200 Enclave Village Drive has a pool.
Does 16200 Enclave Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 16200 Enclave Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16200 Enclave Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16200 Enclave Village Drive has units with dishwashers.

