16200 Enclave Village Drive

Amenities
Newly renovated apartment community in Tampa Palms. Featuring shaker style soft-close cabinets and drawers, stainless steel appliances, solid wood cabinet constuction, full size washer and dryer, alarm, microwave, ceiling fans in every room. One of the largest floor plans in the Bay, almost 1300sqft. Community features a nature trail, resort style pool, Jacuzzi, and fitness center. Conveniently located near Moffit Cancer Center, New Tampa, Tampa Palms, USF, VA Hospital, I-75 or I-275, and Bruce B Downs.
For additional information, call Darius at 727-295-7699
Darius DeBuhr, A-Team Apartment Rentals
Licensed Real Estate Agent
Yoga DJ, Interior Designer, Rental Expert and Realtor, Dedicated Dad & Husband
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/16200-enclave-village-dr-tampa-fl-33647-usa-unit-6248308/34354eb8-d378-451d-b6e4-433ad5c148d4
(RLNE5735126)