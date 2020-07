Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Just updated lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Sterling Manor of Tampa Palms. This amazing find has been updated with FRESH paint and NEW flooring! Gorgeous soft gray tones throughout with tall ceilings, faux fireplace in the living room and open floor plan. Amazing location with easy access to I75, Wesley Chapel, a wide array a terrific shopping and dining! Please call Home Locators to schedule a showing at 813-908-8555 x 124 today!