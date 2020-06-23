All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
1601 E Mulberry Dr.
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:37 PM

1601 E Mulberry Dr.

1601 East Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1601 East Mulberry Drive, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CHARMING 3/2 ON THE RIVERFRONT! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Charming bungalow located in the River district, nestled on the bend across from the river surrounded by mature landscaping. Wildlife, manatees, variety of birds, and pristine oaks overhanging the river. Florida living at its best.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813.766.2343

(RLNE4484039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 E Mulberry Dr. have any available units?
1601 E Mulberry Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1601 E Mulberry Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1601 E Mulberry Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 E Mulberry Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 E Mulberry Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1601 E Mulberry Dr. offer parking?
No, 1601 E Mulberry Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1601 E Mulberry Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 E Mulberry Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 E Mulberry Dr. have a pool?
No, 1601 E Mulberry Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1601 E Mulberry Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1601 E Mulberry Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 E Mulberry Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 E Mulberry Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 E Mulberry Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 E Mulberry Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
