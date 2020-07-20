All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 22 2019 at 7:53 PM

15216 Anguilla Isle Avenue

15216 Anguilla Isle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15216 Anguilla Isle Avenue, Tampa, FL 33647
Cory Lake Isles

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Back on the Market! Beautiful 2-Story home in Cory Lake Isles with 4-Bedrooms, 3.5-Baths & 2-Car Garage. This house is design with an open concept. Formal living room, formal dining room, family room eating space in the kitchen, and additional bonus room. Appliances are stainless steel energy star including, refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. Kitchen has large breakfast bar, granite counter tops an 42 inch wood cabinets. Flooring is tile with carpet in the bedrooms. Bedrooms are upstairs, closet organizers, hall bath with tub shower comb. Large master suite with walk in closet, twin sinks, nice size walk in shower. Covered 29x8 patio looks over the large backyard. Community Pool & fitness center. Lawn care and Pest Control included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15216 Anguilla Isle Avenue have any available units?
15216 Anguilla Isle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 15216 Anguilla Isle Avenue have?
Some of 15216 Anguilla Isle Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15216 Anguilla Isle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15216 Anguilla Isle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15216 Anguilla Isle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15216 Anguilla Isle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15216 Anguilla Isle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15216 Anguilla Isle Avenue offers parking.
Does 15216 Anguilla Isle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15216 Anguilla Isle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15216 Anguilla Isle Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15216 Anguilla Isle Avenue has a pool.
Does 15216 Anguilla Isle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15216 Anguilla Isle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15216 Anguilla Isle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15216 Anguilla Isle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
