15216 Anguilla Isle Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Back on the Market! Beautiful 2-Story home in Cory Lake Isles with 4-Bedrooms, 3.5-Baths & 2-Car Garage. This house is design with an open concept. Formal living room, formal dining room, family room eating space in the kitchen, and additional bonus room. Appliances are stainless steel energy star including, refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. Kitchen has large breakfast bar, granite counter tops an 42 inch wood cabinets. Flooring is tile with carpet in the bedrooms. Bedrooms are upstairs, closet organizers, hall bath with tub shower comb. Large master suite with walk in closet, twin sinks, nice size walk in shower. Covered 29x8 patio looks over the large backyard. Community Pool & fitness center. Lawn care and Pest Control included in the rent.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



