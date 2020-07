Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park playground

Very nice 2/1 Townhome 1/2 duplex in Palma Ceia available Now. Water, Sewer, Trash and Lawn Care included. Front load washer dryer included, wood floors, newer kitchen and update bathroom and central heat and air. Fenced yard is shared. Private drive with plenty of room for family or friends to park too. Enjoy South Tampa living- SoHo, and Palma Ceia Playground and Dog Park. Mitchell, Wilson, Plant School district.