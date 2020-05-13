All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1430 E Mohawk Ave

1430 East Mohawk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1430 East Mohawk Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2ff4be3001 ----
Charming 4 bedroom and 2 bath home with large patio and back yard on a corner lot. This home is ready for its next tenant. Wood floors throughout right in the heart of Seminole Heights. 3 bedrooms on the front of the home share a bathroom with a large master bedroom on the back with its own private bathroom. Large patio outback perfect for entertaining. Minutes from I275 for your commute to work. This home is priced to lease quickly. Schedule your showing online today!???

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

$25 Monthly Pet Rent Required
Fenced In Backyard
Storage
Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 E Mohawk Ave have any available units?
1430 E Mohawk Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 E Mohawk Ave have?
Some of 1430 E Mohawk Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 E Mohawk Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1430 E Mohawk Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 E Mohawk Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 E Mohawk Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1430 E Mohawk Ave offer parking?
No, 1430 E Mohawk Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1430 E Mohawk Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 E Mohawk Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 E Mohawk Ave have a pool?
No, 1430 E Mohawk Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1430 E Mohawk Ave have accessible units?
No, 1430 E Mohawk Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 E Mohawk Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 E Mohawk Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

