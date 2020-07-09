All apartments in Tampa
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

1426 E Mulberry Dr

1426 East Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1426 East Mulberry Drive, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
1426 E Mulberry Dr Available 11/01/19 1426 E Mulberry Dr - Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath block home. All carpet is being replaced with vinyl plank and the rest of the house is all tile floors. Indoor laundry room, fenced in back yard.

$1,100.00 Rent
$1,100.00 Security Deposit
$ 75.00 Application fee per applicant 18 and over
**Renter's Insurance Is Required**

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years verifiable rental history
2 years verifiable employment history
No Evictions
THIS HOUSE IS NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SECTION 8.

(RLNE5228249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 E Mulberry Dr have any available units?
1426 E Mulberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1426 E Mulberry Dr have?
Some of 1426 E Mulberry Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 E Mulberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1426 E Mulberry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 E Mulberry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1426 E Mulberry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1426 E Mulberry Dr offer parking?
No, 1426 E Mulberry Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1426 E Mulberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 E Mulberry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 E Mulberry Dr have a pool?
No, 1426 E Mulberry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1426 E Mulberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 1426 E Mulberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 E Mulberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 E Mulberry Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

