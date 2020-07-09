Amenities

1426 E Mulberry Dr Available 11/01/19 1426 E Mulberry Dr - Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath block home. All carpet is being replaced with vinyl plank and the rest of the house is all tile floors. Indoor laundry room, fenced in back yard.



$1,100.00 Rent

$1,100.00 Security Deposit

$ 75.00 Application fee per applicant 18 and over

**Renter's Insurance Is Required**



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years verifiable rental history

2 years verifiable employment history

No Evictions

THIS HOUSE IS NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SECTION 8.



