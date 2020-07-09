Amenities
1426 E Mulberry Dr Available 11/01/19 1426 E Mulberry Dr - Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath block home. All carpet is being replaced with vinyl plank and the rest of the house is all tile floors. Indoor laundry room, fenced in back yard.
$1,100.00 Rent
$1,100.00 Security Deposit
$ 75.00 Application fee per applicant 18 and over
**Renter's Insurance Is Required**
Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years verifiable rental history
2 years verifiable employment history
No Evictions
THIS HOUSE IS NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SECTION 8.
(RLNE5228249)