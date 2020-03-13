1424 East Park Circle

Amenities

This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,590 SF single family home is in the Riverbend area of Seminole Heights in central Tampa has been recently remodeled. It has generously sized formal Living Room (17 x 19), Family Room (13 x 24) and Dining Room (15 x 15). The kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, and a stainless steel appliance package that include a glass-top range, microwave hood, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The master bedroom (12 x 18) has a walk-in closet plus an en suite bathroom with shower. The other two bedrooms (14 x 13 and 12 x 10) have access to the remodeled hall bathroom which has a tub with a shower. The flooring is parquet wood, laminate, and ceramic tile. One of the nice features of this home is the wooden deck accessed from the Family Room shaded by the beautiful mature oak tree and with views of the Hillsborough River. This home is convenient to all the new trendy shops, restaurants and bars in Seminole Heights. There is convenient access to I-275 and there is an easy commute to downtown Tampa. The rent includes lawn service.



