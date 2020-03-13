All apartments in Tampa
1424 East Park Circle
Last updated July 8 2019 at 5:54 PM

1424 East Park Circle

1424 East Park Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1424 East Park Circle, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,590 SF single family home is in the Riverbend area of Seminole Heights in central Tampa has been recently remodeled. It has generously sized formal Living Room (17 x 19), Family Room (13 x 24) and Dining Room (15 x 15). The kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, and a stainless steel appliance package that include a glass-top range, microwave hood, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The master bedroom (12 x 18) has a walk-in closet plus an en suite bathroom with shower. The other two bedrooms (14 x 13 and 12 x 10) have access to the remodeled hall bathroom which has a tub with a shower. The flooring is parquet wood, laminate, and ceramic tile. One of the nice features of this home is the wooden deck accessed from the Family Room shaded by the beautiful mature oak tree and with views of the Hillsborough River. This home is convenient to all the new trendy shops, restaurants and bars in Seminole Heights. There is convenient access to I-275 and there is an easy commute to downtown Tampa. The rent includes lawn service.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have been evicted or have a poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 East Park Circle have any available units?
1424 East Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 East Park Circle have?
Some of 1424 East Park Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 East Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1424 East Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 East Park Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 East Park Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1424 East Park Circle offer parking?
No, 1424 East Park Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1424 East Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 East Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 East Park Circle have a pool?
No, 1424 East Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1424 East Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 1424 East Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 East Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1424 East Park Circle has units with dishwashers.
