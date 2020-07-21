All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1413 East 99th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1413 East 99th Avenue
Last updated October 4 2019 at 5:54 PM

1413 East 99th Avenue

1413 E 99th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1413 E 99th Ave, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wow! 2 bed/ 1 bath Apartment.
Tile through out! Freshly painted. New kitchen cabinets.
Water is included in the rent.
Nice bathroom and bedrooms with lots of closet space. EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 East 99th Avenue have any available units?
1413 East 99th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1413 East 99th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1413 East 99th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 East 99th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 East 99th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1413 East 99th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1413 East 99th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1413 East 99th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 East 99th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 East 99th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1413 East 99th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1413 East 99th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1413 East 99th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 East 99th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 East 99th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 East 99th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 East 99th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Beach Club
6904 Ralston Place Drive
Tampa, FL 33614
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Tampa Commons
5709 Las Ventanas Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College