Wow! 2 bed/ 1 bath Apartment. Tile through out! Freshly painted. New kitchen cabinets. Water is included in the rent. Nice bathroom and bedrooms with lots of closet space. EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1413 East 99th Avenue have any available units?
1413 East 99th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
Is 1413 East 99th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1413 East 99th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 East 99th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 East 99th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1413 East 99th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1413 East 99th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1413 East 99th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 East 99th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 East 99th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1413 East 99th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1413 East 99th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1413 East 99th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 East 99th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 East 99th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 East 99th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 East 99th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.