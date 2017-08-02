1404 E 29TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Centrally located Single Family Home sitting on an over-sized lot with a detached storage building w/ washer & dryer hook-ups. Highlights of this Classic Bungalow include: Newer Windows, Newer A/C, Updated Kitchen, Art Deco Arches, Freshly Painted, and Newer Outdoor Ceiling Fan on the covered Front Porch. Other features of the property include an over-sized fenced-in back yard, carport, large attic, and newer window blinds. The best part is the home is close to Publix, Restaurants, Ybor City, and Interstate 275. Call today while still available.