Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1404 E 29TH AVENUE
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

1404 E 29TH AVENUE

1404 East 29th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1404 East 29th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Centrally located Single Family Home sitting on an over-sized lot with a detached storage building w/ washer & dryer hook-ups. Highlights of this Classic Bungalow include: Newer Windows, Newer A/C, Updated Kitchen, Art Deco Arches, Freshly Painted, and Newer Outdoor Ceiling Fan on the covered Front Porch. Other features of the property include an over-sized fenced-in back yard, carport, large attic, and newer window blinds. The best part is the home is close to Publix, Restaurants, Ybor City, and Interstate 275. Call today while still available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 E 29TH AVENUE have any available units?
1404 E 29TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 E 29TH AVENUE have?
Some of 1404 E 29TH AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 E 29TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1404 E 29TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 E 29TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1404 E 29TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1404 E 29TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1404 E 29TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1404 E 29TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 E 29TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 E 29TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1404 E 29TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1404 E 29TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1404 E 29TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 E 29TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 E 29TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
