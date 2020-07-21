1402 South Bay Villa Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse fire pit parking bbq/grill

Incredible second floor 1/1 located in the heart of SoHo Hyde Park Tampa, on a quiet residential street with mature trees and landscaping just one block from the Bay! Youll find; an outdoor grill kitchen, fire pit lounge, bocce ball court, permit parking, bike parking and a fantastic location close to all of the restaurants and nightlife on South Howard, Hyde Park Village and downtown Tampa right here.



Updates include beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops, crown molding, stainless-steel appliances and custom paint complementing the timeless heritage of these one-bedrooms. Pet friendly!



There is a $50 dollar application fee. No security deposit or move in fees; the security deposit and move in fees I have already paid stay with the apartment. This will save you hundreds!



This is a lease take over and you will have the option to renew the lease when it ends.



Please feel free to contact me with any questions.