Last updated February 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

1402 South Bay Villa Pl

1402 South Bay Villa Place · No Longer Available
Location

1402 South Bay Villa Place, Tampa, FL 33629
Bayshore Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Incredible second floor 1/1 located in the heart of SoHo Hyde Park Tampa, on a quiet residential street with mature trees and landscaping just one block from the Bay! Youll find; an outdoor grill kitchen, fire pit lounge, bocce ball court, permit parking, bike parking and a fantastic location close to all of the restaurants and nightlife on South Howard, Hyde Park Village and downtown Tampa right here.

Updates include beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops, crown molding, stainless-steel appliances and custom paint complementing the timeless heritage of these one-bedrooms. Pet friendly!

There is a $50 dollar application fee. No security deposit or move in fees; the security deposit and move in fees I have already paid stay with the apartment. This will save you hundreds!

This is a lease take over and you will have the option to renew the lease when it ends.

Please feel free to contact me with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 South Bay Villa Pl have any available units?
1402 South Bay Villa Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 South Bay Villa Pl have?
Some of 1402 South Bay Villa Pl's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 South Bay Villa Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1402 South Bay Villa Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 South Bay Villa Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1402 South Bay Villa Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1402 South Bay Villa Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1402 South Bay Villa Pl offers parking.
Does 1402 South Bay Villa Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 South Bay Villa Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 South Bay Villa Pl have a pool?
No, 1402 South Bay Villa Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1402 South Bay Villa Pl have accessible units?
No, 1402 South Bay Villa Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 South Bay Villa Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 South Bay Villa Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
