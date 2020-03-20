All apartments in Tampa
1402 E 23RD AVENUE
Last updated April 13 2019

1402 E 23RD AVENUE

1402 E 23rd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1402 E 23rd Ave, Tampa, FL 33605
V. M. Ybor

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Short term rental available April to September. Located in the neighborhood named after Senor V. M. Ybor himself, this home has vintage charm mixed with a few modern updates to make you feel right at home. The spacious floorplan featuring large windows to let in plenty of natural light and each room provides ample storage/closet space. Browse through the pictures to see what more this home has to offer, like wood floors, stainless steel appliances, built in bathroom heater, and more! Furniture is optional for an additional monthly rent increase ($1450). Easy access to all Tampa has to offer! Just blocks from historic Cuscaden Park which features a playground, pool and splash pad, basketball court, plus more! Quick commute to HCC Ybor campus, Ybor city's dining, movie theater, night life and seasonal events, and minutes from downtown Tampa, Water Street, Riverwalk and Amalie Arena. (Credit score above 650. Income 3x monthly rent. No evictions, no felonies, clean rental history.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 E 23RD AVENUE have any available units?
1402 E 23RD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 E 23RD AVENUE have?
Some of 1402 E 23RD AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 E 23RD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1402 E 23RD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 E 23RD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1402 E 23RD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1402 E 23RD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1402 E 23RD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1402 E 23RD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 E 23RD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 E 23RD AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1402 E 23RD AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1402 E 23RD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1402 E 23RD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 E 23RD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 E 23RD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
