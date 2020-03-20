1402 E 23RD AVENUE

Amenities

Short term rental available April to September. Located in the neighborhood named after Senor V. M. Ybor himself, this home has vintage charm mixed with a few modern updates to make you feel right at home. The spacious floorplan featuring large windows to let in plenty of natural light and each room provides ample storage/closet space. Browse through the pictures to see what more this home has to offer, like wood floors, stainless steel appliances, built in bathroom heater, and more! Furniture is optional for an additional monthly rent increase ($1450). Easy access to all Tampa has to offer! Just blocks from historic Cuscaden Park which features a playground, pool and splash pad, basketball court, plus more! Quick commute to HCC Ybor campus, Ybor city's dining, movie theater, night life and seasonal events, and minutes from downtown Tampa, Water Street, Riverwalk and Amalie Arena. (Credit score above 650. Income 3x monthly rent. No evictions, no felonies, clean rental history.)