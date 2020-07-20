13932 Snapper Fin Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Beautiful end unit townhome is a 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with a one car garage over-sized driveway. Gourmet kitchen featuring breakfast bar with upgraded cabinetry, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen overlooks the living room which opens to a screened porch with a view of conservation area. Master suite with dual sinks and large shower. Community features include clubhouse, community pool/spa, sauna and fitness center. Located off Hidden River Parkway in the serene gated community of Hidden River, convenient to I-75, USF, VA Hospital and Moffitt Cancer Center.



No Smoking

No Pets

This property does not accept section 8