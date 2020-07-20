All apartments in Tampa
13932 Snapper Fin Ln
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:43 AM

13932 Snapper Fin Ln

13932 Snapper Fin Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13932 Snapper Fin Ln, Tampa, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Beautiful end unit townhome is a 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with a one car garage over-sized driveway. Gourmet kitchen featuring breakfast bar with upgraded cabinetry, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen overlooks the living room which opens to a screened porch with a view of conservation area. Master suite with dual sinks and large shower. Community features include clubhouse, community pool/spa, sauna and fitness center. Located off Hidden River Parkway in the serene gated community of Hidden River, convenient to I-75, USF, VA Hospital and Moffitt Cancer Center.

No Smoking
No Pets
This property does not accept section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13932 Snapper Fin Ln have any available units?
13932 Snapper Fin Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 13932 Snapper Fin Ln have?
Some of 13932 Snapper Fin Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13932 Snapper Fin Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13932 Snapper Fin Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13932 Snapper Fin Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13932 Snapper Fin Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 13932 Snapper Fin Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13932 Snapper Fin Ln offers parking.
Does 13932 Snapper Fin Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13932 Snapper Fin Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13932 Snapper Fin Ln have a pool?
Yes, 13932 Snapper Fin Ln has a pool.
Does 13932 Snapper Fin Ln have accessible units?
No, 13932 Snapper Fin Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13932 Snapper Fin Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13932 Snapper Fin Ln has units with dishwashers.
