137 GRAND BEACH PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage

Super clean and ready for you tri-level townhouse in sought after neighborhood. Welcome home! Enter straight through the garage on ground level. Washer & dryer units in garage. 2nd level features open kitchen/ living room concept with tall ceilings. Overlook the courtyard and pool through your own private balcony. Bedroom, walk in closet, and bathroom are on 3rd level. Bedroom features corner office space. Take advantage of the FL lifestyle. Community pool right out your front door surrounded by mature landscaping and plenty of palm trees. Near beaches, restaurants, and of shopping (Westshore Mall).

Prime location with easy access to I275 & Kennedy. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, fitness center, and pool. Maintenance free living at it's finest. Tenant must verify all information. Please call about application process, to set up a showing, and more details! Ready now.