Tampa, FL
137 GRAND BEACH PLACE
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

137 GRAND BEACH PLACE

137 Grand Beach Place · No Longer Available
Tampa
Beach Park
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

137 Grand Beach Place, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
Super clean and ready for you tri-level townhouse in sought after neighborhood. Welcome home! Enter straight through the garage on ground level. Washer & dryer units in garage. 2nd level features open kitchen/ living room concept with tall ceilings. Overlook the courtyard and pool through your own private balcony. Bedroom, walk in closet, and bathroom are on 3rd level. Bedroom features corner office space. Take advantage of the FL lifestyle. Community pool right out your front door surrounded by mature landscaping and plenty of palm trees. Near beaches, restaurants, and of shopping (Westshore Mall).
Prime location with easy access to I275 & Kennedy. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, fitness center, and pool. Maintenance free living at it's finest. Tenant must verify all information. Please call about application process, to set up a showing, and more details! Ready now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 GRAND BEACH PLACE have any available units?
137 GRAND BEACH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 GRAND BEACH PLACE have?
Some of 137 GRAND BEACH PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 GRAND BEACH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
137 GRAND BEACH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 GRAND BEACH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 137 GRAND BEACH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 137 GRAND BEACH PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 137 GRAND BEACH PLACE offers parking.
Does 137 GRAND BEACH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 GRAND BEACH PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 GRAND BEACH PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 137 GRAND BEACH PLACE has a pool.
Does 137 GRAND BEACH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 137 GRAND BEACH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 137 GRAND BEACH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 GRAND BEACH PLACE has units with dishwashers.
