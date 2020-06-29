All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1311 W LEMON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1311 W LEMON STREET
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

1311 W LEMON STREET

1311 West Lemon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1311 West Lemon Street, Tampa, FL 33606
West Riverfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available immediately. Length of lease is flexible and negotiable. Recently renovated inside and out. Beautiful dark grey ceramic tile throughout, new stainless steel appliances and stainless backsplash and bar surrounding kitchen. Huge built in bookshelf in front living room for extra storage. Each bedroom has its own separate lock and key. Blackout curtains in dark grey color and blinds are already put up in each bedroom and living room. Lawn maintenance included. Pest control included. Motion sensor lights on exterior for extra security feature. Only 5 blocks from University of Tampa! Gorrie, Wilson, Plant school district! It is available for showings now.
This house will NOT last long. There are very few, nice 4 bedroom homes in this area.

Length/duration of lease is flexible and negotiable. Owner takes care of lawn maintenance and pest control. All tenant is responsible for is water and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 W LEMON STREET have any available units?
1311 W LEMON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 W LEMON STREET have?
Some of 1311 W LEMON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 W LEMON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1311 W LEMON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 W LEMON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1311 W LEMON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1311 W LEMON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1311 W LEMON STREET offers parking.
Does 1311 W LEMON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 W LEMON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 W LEMON STREET have a pool?
No, 1311 W LEMON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1311 W LEMON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1311 W LEMON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 W LEMON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 W LEMON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33602
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Aurora
124 S Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr
Tampa, FL 33613

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College