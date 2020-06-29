1311 W LEMON STREET

Amenities

Available immediately. Length of lease is flexible and negotiable. Recently renovated inside and out. Beautiful dark grey ceramic tile throughout, new stainless steel appliances and stainless backsplash and bar surrounding kitchen. Huge built in bookshelf in front living room for extra storage. Each bedroom has its own separate lock and key. Blackout curtains in dark grey color and blinds are already put up in each bedroom and living room. Lawn maintenance included. Pest control included. Motion sensor lights on exterior for extra security feature. Only 5 blocks from University of Tampa! Gorrie, Wilson, Plant school district! It is available for showings now.

This house will NOT last long. There are very few, nice 4 bedroom homes in this area.



Length/duration of lease is flexible and negotiable. Owner takes care of lawn maintenance and pest control. All tenant is responsible for is water and electric.