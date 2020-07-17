All apartments in Tampa
1307 W NASSAU STREET
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

1307 W NASSAU STREET

1307 West Nassau Street · No Longer Available
Location

1307 West Nassau Street, Tampa, FL 33607
West Riverfront

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled 2BD/1BA single family home located in north Hyde park. This home has been nicely upgraded with wood floors throughout and tile in wet areas. It has a large front yard and the back yard is completely fenced in. Plenty of windows allow for a lot of natural light and the white cabinets and appliances brightens the kitchen and dinning room. This home is located in the sought after Plant High school and Monroe Middle school district. Close proximity to The Tampa Riverwalk, parks, Restaurants, Museum, shopping and major highways. Stop by and take a look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 W NASSAU STREET have any available units?
1307 W NASSAU STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 W NASSAU STREET have?
Some of 1307 W NASSAU STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 W NASSAU STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1307 W NASSAU STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 W NASSAU STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1307 W NASSAU STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1307 W NASSAU STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1307 W NASSAU STREET offers parking.
Does 1307 W NASSAU STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 W NASSAU STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 W NASSAU STREET have a pool?
No, 1307 W NASSAU STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1307 W NASSAU STREET have accessible units?
No, 1307 W NASSAU STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 W NASSAU STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 W NASSAU STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
