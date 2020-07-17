1307 W NASSAU STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Remodeled 2BD/1BA single family home located in north Hyde park. This home has been nicely upgraded with wood floors throughout and tile in wet areas. It has a large front yard and the back yard is completely fenced in. Plenty of windows allow for a lot of natural light and the white cabinets and appliances brightens the kitchen and dinning room. This home is located in the sought after Plant High school and Monroe Middle school district. Close proximity to The Tampa Riverwalk, parks, Restaurants, Museum, shopping and major highways. Stop by and take a look.