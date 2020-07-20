1302 BAY CLUB CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets 24hr gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

You will love living at Island Club at Rocky Point! Fall in love with this distinctive water-front, gated community. As you enjoy your comfortable spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath home. This bright, third floor end unit offers peace and quiet and privacy. Featuring an open floor plan, arched cased openings, high ceilings, crown molding, built-in bookcases in Living Room & Bedroom. French door leads from the open living room to a screened lanai with a private city-like view. Bedroom has a fantastic oversized walk-in closet. Plenty of room in the generous bathroom with lots of counter space, linen closet and over-sized tub. Like to cook? This Kitchen has plenty of counterspace and is loaded with cabinets for storage. Just off the Kitchen you will find a convenient walk-in laundry room complimented with a full-size washer and dryer. In addition, this property has a separate private on-site 8’ x 6’ secure storage unit. Island Club features a relaxing resort style heated saltwater pool, fantastic grill area with lush landscaping, beautiful Clubhouse, Secure 24/7 Fitness Center and Dry Sauna, all overlooking Old Tampa Bay. There is also Kayak/Paddleboard storage and launch area. This desirable gated Community just keeps getting better, coming this Summer a new 300’ Dock and pool spa. Spend less time commuting and more time enjoying all the Tampa Bay area has to offer. Island living within the City is within reach. Enjoy life as it should be! Some photos have been virtually staged.