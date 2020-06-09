All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
125 Adalia Avenue
125 Adalia Avenue

125 Adalia Avenue · (813) 839-2138
Location

125 Adalia Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Davis Islands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 125 Adalia Avenue · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Davis Island Charming Home - This charming 1925 Mediterranean Revival 3/2 Davis Island home won't last very long! Located within walking distance to TGH, Davis Island restaurants and shops. On one of Davis Island's nicest streets, this house has over 2000 sf of open floor space. Features: Newly renovated kitchen with granite, stainless appliances; arched doorways; spacious breakfast nook; large renovated laundry room; Jack & Jill bathroom; refurbished original hardwood floors; new central ac; huge garage/storage area of 700 sf MOL; private driveway; backyard. In A rated school district for Elementary (Gorrie), Middle (Wilson) and High School (Plant). Close to downtown, Dog Park/Beach, Hyde Park, Bayshore Blvd., expressways. Rent only $4000. Includes lawn maintenance and pest control. Please call property management for appt. 813.839.2138.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5245365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Adalia Avenue have any available units?
125 Adalia Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Adalia Avenue have?
Some of 125 Adalia Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Adalia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
125 Adalia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Adalia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Adalia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 125 Adalia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 125 Adalia Avenue does offer parking.
Does 125 Adalia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Adalia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Adalia Avenue have a pool?
No, 125 Adalia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 125 Adalia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 125 Adalia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Adalia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Adalia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
