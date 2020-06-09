125 Adalia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking garage

Davis Island Charming Home - This charming 1925 Mediterranean Revival 3/2 Davis Island home won't last very long! Located within walking distance to TGH, Davis Island restaurants and shops. On one of Davis Island's nicest streets, this house has over 2000 sf of open floor space. Features: Newly renovated kitchen with granite, stainless appliances; arched doorways; spacious breakfast nook; large renovated laundry room; Jack & Jill bathroom; refurbished original hardwood floors; new central ac; huge garage/storage area of 700 sf MOL; private driveway; backyard. In A rated school district for Elementary (Gorrie), Middle (Wilson) and High School (Plant). Close to downtown, Dog Park/Beach, Hyde Park, Bayshore Blvd., expressways. Rent only $4000. Includes lawn maintenance and pest control. Please call property management for appt. 813.839.2138.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5245365)