1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful and spacious 2/2 in the in-demand Channelside high rise, Ventana. Open Floor Plan with the Ventana's signature floor to ceiling window for light and bright Living Areas. King sized Master Suite and perfect second Bedroom/Den. Chef's Kitchen features Wood Cabs, gleaming granite for miles and Stainless Appliances with Beautiful Wood Floors throughout all Living areas, carpet in Bedrooms, and tiled baths. Gorgeous designer lighting too! This residence has been meticulously maintained and is currently for Sale for $429,000. The current tenants are vacating early in August and the residence will be ready and available for your August 15th move-in. Close to all Expressways, 15 minutes to Tampa international, and if you have a half hour, you can hop over to the Pinellas Beaches too. Come see the one you've been looking for. and don't let it slip away! Make an appointment today.



Cool Urban lifestyle, walking distance to everything you love: Clubs, Cafes, Sports Arena and more.