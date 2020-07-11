All apartments in Tampa
1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD

1238 E Kennedy Blvd Unit 1002 · (813) 354-1611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1238 E Kennedy Blvd Unit 1002, Tampa, FL 33602
Channel District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful and spacious 2/2 in the in-demand Channelside high rise, Ventana. Open Floor Plan with the Ventana's signature floor to ceiling window for light and bright Living Areas. King sized Master Suite and perfect second Bedroom/Den. Chef's Kitchen features Wood Cabs, gleaming granite for miles and Stainless Appliances with Beautiful Wood Floors throughout all Living areas, carpet in Bedrooms, and tiled baths. Gorgeous designer lighting too! This residence has been meticulously maintained and is currently for Sale for $429,000. The current tenants are vacating early in August and the residence will be ready and available for your August 15th move-in. Close to all Expressways, 15 minutes to Tampa international, and if you have a half hour, you can hop over to the Pinellas Beaches too. Come see the one you've been looking for. and don't let it slip away! Make an appointment today.

Cool Urban lifestyle, walking distance to everything you love: Clubs, Cafes, Sports Arena and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have any available units?
1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
